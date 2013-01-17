State lawmakers reviewing school security practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawmakers are getting an overview of security procedures already on the books for schools and colleges, a review prompted by the mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school.



The House homeland security committee was hearing Thursday from education leaders and law enforcement officials about what crisis prevention and response plans already exist - and was taking recommendations for other safety ideas.



Rep. John Schroder, chairman of the committee, says lawmakers on the panel won't discuss mental health issues, gun control or budget complaints because those don't fall under the panel's jurisdiction.



The shootings in Newtown, Conn., were the second-largest school shooting in the country's history. A gunman with a high-powered rifle killed 20 children from Sandy Hook Elementary School, as well as six adults on campus.



