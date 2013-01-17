Extra weight a plus? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Extra weight a plus?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a preview of what we're working on for 7News@Noon. 

How about that sunshine?  It's wonderful to see after so many miserable, dreary days.  Ben tells me we'll see plenty of sunshine today with temperatures into the 50's this afternoon.  We expect clear skies tonight, so how cold will it get? Ben will have the answer to that and what the weekend will bring in his live, local forecast at noon.

We'll tell you about a meeting in Baton Rouge that will focus on student safety in Louisiana schools.  Law enforcement and school officials from our area are there, as is KPLC's Olivia Vidal.  We'll be getting updates from her throughout the day. In the meantime, you can read more about this topic HERE. 

Also today, we'll look into some new health research that has sparked a major controversy. It's a study that shows being slightly overweight may actually help people live longer. 

Plus, many retirees plan to travel soon after retirement, but one couple took it a step further.  We'll tag along as they sail around the world.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and enjoy the beautiful day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

