Extra weight a plus?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a preview of what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

How about that sunshine? It's wonderful to see after so many miserable, dreary days. Ben tells me we'll see plenty of sunshine today with temperatures into the 50's this afternoon. We expect clear skies tonight, so how cold will it get? Ben will have the answer to that and what the weekend will bring in his live, local forecast at noon.

We'll tell you about a meeting in Baton Rouge that will focus on student safety in Louisiana schools. Law enforcement and school officials from our area are there, as is KPLC's Olivia Vidal. We'll be getting updates from her throughout the day. In the meantime, you can read more about this topic HERE.

Also today, we'll look into some new health research that has sparked a major controversy. It's a study that shows being slightly overweight may actually help people live longer.

Plus, many retirees plan to travel soon after retirement, but one couple took it a step further. We'll tag along as they sail around the world.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and enjoy the beautiful day!