SWLA Weekend Guide

Here are some highlights for the weekend and beyond:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Festival:

"You Can't Make Him Love You," a stage play presented by United Front Entertainment on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, located at 809 Kirby Street in Lake Charles. Tickets can be purchased at the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office for $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Annual Gospel Extravaganza on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship, located at 2401 6th Street in Lake Charles. Admission is free.

Annual MLK Parade: Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Family Day and Gumbo Cook-off on Jan. 21. There will be a $1,000 grand prize awarded at the cook-off.

Lake Charles:

Lingus: Jan. 19 at Luna Live. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the concert begins around 9 p.m.

Foxy and the Highhats: Jan. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Luna's Bar & Grill.

Second Nature: Jan. 19 at the Cigar Club, located at 1700 E. Prien Lake Rd., Ste. 5 in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-562-8889.

Brian Racca: Jan. 23 at the Cigar Club, located at 1700 E. Prien Lake Rd., Ste. 5 in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-562-8889.

Tuesdays with Morrie: Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at the ACTS Theatre, located at 1 Reid St. in Lake Charles. The play is based on the novel by Mitch Albom. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, call or call 337-433-ACTS or visit www.actstheatre.org .

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Artspace Workshop: Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad St. in Lake Charles. The class is limited to 20 children. Admission is $7.50 for adults and kids over 23 months, $6.75 for military, $5.75 for seniors. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

Lieutenant Governor's Tourism Summit: Jan. 22-24 at L'Auberge Casino Resort. Breakout sessions will be held for sales, marketing, leadership and communications. Speakers will include Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne and Roger Dow, president and CEO of the US Travel Association. An Arts Market will be featured on Jan. 23. Featured artists include Anne Dentler, Melinda Antoon Cormier, Sue Zimmerman, Frank Thompson, Candice Alexander and Jacqueline K. Segura. Local musicians will also perform throughout the summit, including Tim Norris, LC Jazzcats, John Guidroz, David Locklear, and Foxy and the Highhats. For more information, call 225-346-1857 or visit www.ltpa.org.

New World Comics book signing: Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paper Heroes, located at 3941 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. Local independent artist and publisher of New World Comics, Leonard Kately, will hold a signing and launch event at Paper Heroes, featuring three new self-produced comics: Kid Horus, Black Violet, and The Patriots. For more information, call 337-377-4446 or visit www.newworldcomics.blogspot.com.

F.G. Bulber Youth Orchestra Spring Registration: Jan. 23 with registration at 4 p.m. and a parents' meeting at 5 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Lobby at McNeese State University. The Frances G. Bulber Youth Orchestra will be offer beginning strings for students age 7 and up, bridge classes, intermediate strings, advanced orchestra, and beginning guitar classes. For more information, call 337-582-2466.

United States Air Force Band of the West: Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre at McNeese State University. Admission is free, and the ensemble is comprised of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion.

DeRidder:

No Fear Art Class: Jan. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at RAD Gallery, located at 108 W. First St. in DeRidder. The class will focus on the basics of line drawing, and there is a total of 20 openings available for the course. Participation in the course is $15. For more information, call 337-396-0620.

Eunice:

Homer and Trent LeJeune & the Kajun Kings: Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Emcee will be Pope Huval. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389.

Many:

Music workshops: Jan. 19 at the Rebel State Historic Site, located approximately 25 miles west of Natchitoches, LA on LA Hwy. 1221 N. Daryle Stephenson of Shreveport will offer a Beginner Dulcimer workshop at 10 a.m., and Jessie Kelly of Lake Charles will conduct a banjo workshop, also beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required; each workshop fee is $2 per participant. Standard park admission does apply. Admission is $4 for adults (ages 13 to 61). Schools Groups, children (12 and under), seniors (62 and over) and State Parks annual pass holders are admitted free. For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 318-472-6255 or visit www.LaStateParks.com.

Orange:

Exhibition and Book Discussion: Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. in the exhibition gallery at the Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas. Discussion will be on the exhibit National Geographic Greatest Photographs of the American West. The program is free with paid admission to the Stark Museum of Art or with membership in STARK Cultural Venues. Registration is not required. For more information, call 409.886.ARTS (2787) or visit www.starkmuseum.org.

Sulphur:

Magical Magazine Trees: Jan. 19 at 1- 3 p.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St. Imagination and creative abilities are the keys to using old magazines to make a magazine tree, decorated with glitter and other craft items to make it unique. Program is designed for children in grades 3-5. For more information, call 721-7141.

Organizational meeting of SWLA Disc Golf Club: Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 1400 South Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.