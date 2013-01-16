Leesville man accused of intentionally hitting police unit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man accused of intentionally hitting police unit

Gregory Bianchi (Source: Leesville Police Department) Gregory Bianchi (Source: Leesville Police Department)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville man is accused of intentionally hitting a police unit, according to a news release from the Leesville Police Department.

Authorities said on Jan. 11, 47-year-old Gregory J. Bianchi was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Authorities said Bianchi's arrest was the result of a Dec. 29 incident when a police unit, driven by a Leesville officer, was struck by Bianchi.

Authorities said during the investigation, it was determined that Bianchi meant to strike the unit.

Warrants were filed against Bianchi and his arrest came following his release from a medical facility.

Bianchi was booked on $40,000 bond and he was transferred to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

