Leesville woman facing terrorism charge

A Leesville woman is accused of terrorism after she threatened a woman and her family, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Jan. 11, an officer was dispatched to South 5th Street in reference to a complaint.

Amy Ann Stokes, 40, is alleged to have repeatedly called and texted a woman, threatening to burn her home down and kill the occupants, including the woman's children.

Officers attempted to located Stokes, but were unsuccessful.

Later on Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the South 5th Street home after they were told that Stokes was at the location again.

Stokes was located in the area. Authorities said while responding to the scene, officers witnessed Stokes' threats.

Stokes was charged with terrorism, simple assault and criminal mischief.

She was also charged following her attempted escape at the Leesville City Jail. Authorities said Stokes was able to slip out of the handcuffs and attempt to escape by fleeing across the department's parking lot. Officers were able to apprehend her, however.

Stokes was additionally charged with simple escape and resisting an officer by force or violence. Stokes' total bond was set at $87,500 and she was transferred to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

