29th Annual MLK Coalition events slated

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 29th Annual MLK Coalition will host several events in coming days in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year's theme is "Yes, Dr. King Had A Dream; I Too Have A Dream!"

The events for this year's celebration include the following:

Saturday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m."You Can't Make Him Love You," a stage play presented by United Front Entertainment at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, located at 809 Kirby Street in Lake Charles. Tickets can be purchased at the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office for $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. – Annual Gospel Extravaganza at Throne of Grace Fellowship, located at 2401 6th Street in Lake Charles. Admission is free.

Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m. -- Annual parade.

Monday, Jan. 21 -- Family Day and Gumbo Cookoff. There will be a $1,000 grand prize awarded at the cook-off.

For more information on the events, call 337-491-9955, ext. 17.

