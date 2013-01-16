VPSO: Registered sex offender located, arrested

Alexandra "Cornbread" Hill, a registered sex offender wanted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, has been located and arrested, according to Sheriff's Office authorities.

Hill, 36, was convicted of attempted forcible rape in September 2002 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He had been non-compliant with state sex offender registration laws, authorities said, and his location was unknown.

Authorities on Wednesday said that Hill was taken into custody on Tuesday evening in Shreveport.

Hill was transported back to Vernon Parish on Wednesday and was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the parish jail.

