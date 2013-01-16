Jeff Davis authorities investigating shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arrest made in Jeff Davis shooting

Brock Fontenot (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Brock Fontenot (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

According to a news release from the department, deputies responded to a report of a shooting incident at 16112 La. 26 in Jennings.

Authorities said two subjects arrived at the home in a vehicle and during the incident, one subject was shot by a resident. 

The subjects fled in their vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities said the injured subject was dropped off in the parking lot of the Jennings American Legion Hospital. He was reportedly admitted and treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the driver, 27-year-old Brock Fontenot, of Jennings, was detained for questioning by deputies.

Fontenot was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice. 

Authorities said additional charges pending.

Fontenot was booked into Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond by District Court Judge Gunnell.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly