Arrest made in Jeff Davis shooting

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

According to a news release from the department, deputies responded to a report of a shooting incident at 16112 La. 26 in Jennings.

Authorities said two subjects arrived at the home in a vehicle and during the incident, one subject was shot by a resident.

The subjects fled in their vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities said the injured subject was dropped off in the parking lot of the Jennings American Legion Hospital. He was reportedly admitted and treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the driver, 27-year-old Brock Fontenot, of Jennings, was detained for questioning by deputies.

Fontenot was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

Authorities said additional charges pending.

Fontenot was booked into Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond by District Court Judge Gunnell.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.