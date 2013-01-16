Guns center stage today

Good morning!

That incessant drip, drip, drip of mist and rain could be on the wane. Ben tells me dry air will filter in tonight resulting in clearing skies and cooler overnight lows, with some locations close to I-10 dropping to freezing briefly in the morning. Thursday should see the return of the sun! So a lot is going on in weather, so be sure to tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast. In the meantime, you can always check out current conditions HERE.

President Obama outlines an effort aimed at reducing gun violence today. The ideas include bans on military style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines which would require congressional approval. He's also taking steps of his own, including plans to boost availability of mental health services, and possibly ordering the Justice Department to crack down on those who lie on background checks. You can read more on these ideas HERE.

Meanwhile, the best way to fight crime is through prevention, so imagine if police could predict when and where crime is likely to happen. We'll tell you where officers are testing the theory.

Plus, it could be reality soon – a male birth control pill. Just how close are researchers to creating such a thing? We'll tell you at noon.

