Tourism professionals from around the state to be in Lake Area next week

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the Lieutenant Governor's Tourism Summit in Lake Charles on Jan. 22-24 at L'Auberge Casino Resort.

Hundreds of tourism professionals will be in the Lake Area next week.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne has declared 2013 the Year of Music, so the conference theme will be "Louisiana Strong - Tourism Jam Session."

Attendees will hear from Dardenne and other legislators on the state of the industry; Roger Dow, the president and CEO of the US Travel Association; and the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

Breakout sessions will be held for sales, marketing, leadership and communications.

To find out more about the conference, go to www.ltpa.org.

