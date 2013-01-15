Sulphur businessman named to West Calcasieu Port panel

Sulphur businessman Scott Foreman has been appointed to the West Calcasieu Port five-person board of commissioners by the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

Foreman's appointment was confirmed by resolution of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Jan. 10. His term will expire in October 2017.

According to a news release from the West Calcasieu Port Board, Foreman assumed a port board commissioner position that was previously held by Matt Vincent, who resigned for personal reasons in October 2012. Vincent had been serving as the president of the WCP board at the time of his resignation.

Foreman, 37, has been a resident of Sulphur since 2003. Originally from Ragley, he graduated from South Beauregard High School and the Commonwealth Institute in Houston.

Foreman began working in the Hixson Funeral Homes organization in 1997, and currently serves as manager of the Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home and Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.

Port board officials said he currently serves on the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is a member and past secretary/board member of the Sulphur Rotary Club. He also is a member of the Krewe de la Louisiane.

Foreman has two children, Seth and Callie. The family attends Maplewood First Baptist Church.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.