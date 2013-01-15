Sulphur businessman named to West Calcasieu Port panel - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur businessman named to West Calcasieu Port panel

Scott Foreman (Source: West Calcasieu Port Board) Scott Foreman (Source: West Calcasieu Port Board)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur businessman Scott Foreman has been appointed to the West Calcasieu Port five-person board of commissioners by the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

Foreman's appointment was confirmed by resolution of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Jan. 10. His term will expire in October 2017. 

According to a news release from the West Calcasieu Port Board, Foreman assumed a port board commissioner position that was previously held by Matt Vincent, who resigned for personal reasons in October 2012. Vincent had been serving as the president of the WCP board at the time of his resignation.

Foreman, 37, has been a resident of Sulphur since 2003. Originally from Ragley, he graduated from South Beauregard High School and the Commonwealth Institute in Houston. 

Foreman began working in the Hixson Funeral Homes organization in 1997, and currently serves as manager of the Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home and Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.

Port board officials said he currently serves on the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is a member and past secretary/board member of the Sulphur Rotary Club. He also is a member of  the Krewe de la Louisiane.  

Foreman has two children, Seth and Callie. The family attends Maplewood First Baptist Church.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly