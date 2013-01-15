Acadia authorities arrest suspect in aggravated burglary case

Acadia Parish authorities located and arrested 47-year-old Martin Lee Laday Jr., of Church Point, a suspect in the aggravated burglary of a residence in the Mire area, according to authorities.

Acadia Parish on Tuesday had sought the public's assistance in locating Laday.

Authorities on Wednesday said Laday was arrested by the Church Point Police Department without incident. He was transported to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon said his department investigated three burglaries that were reported at the home on Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

Melancon said through the investigation, detectives learned that the homeowner was present when Laday allegedly entered the residence on Dec. 31.

Melancon said a struggle ensued with Laday being detained by the homeowner.

Upon deputies' arrival, Laday was transported to American Legion Hospital by Acadian Ambulance where he hospitalized with injuries to his head.

