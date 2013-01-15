Louisiana Spirits announces brand name

Louisiana Spirits LLC has announced that Bayou™ Rum will the brand name for their soon-to-be-released rum made from Louisiana sugar cane at a facility in Lacassine.

Louisiana Spirits has also announced that Republic National Distributing Company is the exclusive distribution partner for Louisiana.



"Louisiana was known as ‘The Bayou State' while growing up on Contraband Bayou. Good memories inspired us to celebrate our state by naming our product Bayou Rum. When we tested the name in Louisiana and around the USA it got great reviews. Consumers chose Bayou Rum because it is easy to say, easy to remember, and easy to imagine what we're about: living life to its fullest and having some fun along the way. We're really excited about Bayou Rum and we look forward to the ‘inaugural toast' with the citizens of Louisiana," said Trey Litel, president of Louisiana Spirits, in a Tuesday news release.

Officials said Silver Bayou Rum is handcrafted in a traditional pot still using 100 percent natural Louisiana cane sugar and molasses, officials said. Spiced Bayou Rum is also handcrafted, officials added.

"We're creating great tasting rums and we're proud to be part of the internationally renowned Cajun culinary culture. For us, it all starts with local ingredients. We've found the fresh raw materials to be a big differentiator in terms of taste. Louisiana molasses and the raw unrefined Louisiana sugar crystals we use, along with our historic "sugar house" recipe, have helped us to create more flavorful rums for sipping that'll mix exceptionally well for cocktails too. We can't wait for rum drinkers to experience Bayou Rum," said Jeff Murphy, Head Distiller of Louisiana Spirits LLC.

Officials have said that very little rum is produced domestically. You can find more information HERE. Bayou Rum also has a Facebook page.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.