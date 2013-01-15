Lake Charles police make arrest in armed robbery case

One of six suspects in an ongoing armed robbery investigation was arrested Saturday by Lake Charles police.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m., 17-year-old Megan Price was located and jailed on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

Bond was set at $300,000.

Authorities said Price was located in the 1500 block of McNabb Street.

Authorities said Price also faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.