Cruel pranksters steal dog's wheels

Truly a miserable morning for many as the cold, rainy conditions remain for yet another day.

Ben tells me temperatures will hold to the upper 30s to near 40 today, with some showers making it feel even more dreary. Tomorrow doesn't appear to get much better – with the forecast calling for overcast skies and wet conditions. Is there any end in sight? And will the sun peek out by the weekend? The answers to these and other questions can be found in Ben's live, local forecast at noon – so be sure to tune in. In the meantime, you can check out current conditions HERE.

Also today, with events of recent months, concerns have increased about the potential for violence in the workplace and in schools. With that in mind, a program in Texas is trying to help people prepare for what used to be unthinkable.

Plus, staying active is an important part of being a healthy kid. We'll show you how one state's public schools are trying something new to get students moving, and its working!

And we have the story of a very cruel joke. It involves a dog who lost the use of her legs because of a degenerative disorder. Her family got her a special wheelchair and then this weekend someone took off with it … leaving Sammy the dog stuck in her backyard. You can read the story HERE.

