Vehicle drives onto utility guide wire in Lafayette, driver resc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle drives onto utility guide wire in Lafayette, driver rescued

(Source: Lafayette Police Department) (Source: Lafayette Police Department)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

Lafayette Police are investigating a Monday crash that resulted in a vehicle driving onto a utility pole guide wire.

Authorities said Monday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Johnston Street regarding a single-vehicle crash.

According to officers at the scene, the driver, in a four-door car, lost control for unknown reasons and drove onto the wire.

The driver, Gabriel Andrews Jr., 22, of Lafayette, had to be rescued from the vehicle by emergency personnel on scene.

Andrews was later arrested and charged with OWI.

Authorities said he was not injured as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2013 KPLC.

