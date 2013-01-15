Lake Charles native takes command of Guard battalion

A St. Louis High School graduate has assumed command of the Louisiana National Guard's 199th Brigade Support Battalion.

Army National Guard officials said Maj. Jason P. Mahfouz took command of the battalion in a recent ceremony in Alexandria.

Mahfouz, a New Orleans resident, has served in the military for 24 years.

Officials said when not on active duty, Mahfouz is a military personnel officer for the Louisiana Army National Guard.

He is the son of Willard Mahfouz, of Lake Charles.

Mahfouz graduated in 1987 from St. Louis High School and received a bachelor of arts in 1992 from Louisiana Tech University, Ruston.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.