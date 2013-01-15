Sulphur man accused of stalking

A Sulphur man is accused of stalking, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Jan. 6, deputies rearrested 29-year-old Joshua C. Gibson, of Sulphur, after he allegedly violated a stay-away order issued by Judge Ron Ware in 14th Judicial District Court.

Authorities said on Jan. 4, Gibson pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a movable stemming from a September 2012 arrest in which an investigation reportedly revealed he had borrowed a vehicle from an elderly family member and failed to return it.

Authorities said as part of his probation, Gibson was released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center and ordered to stay away from the elderly victim.

However, on Jan. 6, authorities said detectives were dispatched after receiving a complaint from the elderly victim advising that she had received several phone calls from Gibson and that he had shown up to her home even after numerous requests not to do so.

Deputies located and arrested Gibson without incident. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is charged with violation of his probation and one count of stalking. He is being held without bond.

Detective Mike Primeaux is the lead investigator on both cases.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.