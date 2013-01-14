Calcasieu attorney argues case before U.S. Supreme Court

A Calcasieu Parish attorney argued a case Monday before the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to a news release from the 14th Judicial District Court, on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Carla Sigler argued the case before the panel.

The case, Louisiana v. Boyer, deals with defendant Jonathan Boyer who faced a capital first-degree murder charge in 2002.

According to court officials, in 2007, that charge was amended from first-degree murder to second-degree murder and armed robbery, removing capital punishment as a potential penalty.

Officials said the case was tried by First Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Killingsworth. A conviction of second-degree murder and armed robbery was handed down.

Boyer complained about the delay in his case and maintained that the state failed to provide funding for attorney fees and investigations.

During Monday's arguments, court officials said Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito pointed out that the initial defense lawyer for Boyer filed continuances in the case numerous times causing the trial to be delayed.

Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland attended the arguments with Sigler.

A ruling is not expected for several months, according to court officials.

