Texas man booked in Calcasieu on 4th offense DWI

A Texas man was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on fourth offense DWI, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 46-year-old Robert G. Magee, of New Waverly, Texas, is charged with DWI fourth offense and driving under suspension.

Authorities said on Sunday, at about 10 a.m., Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to East Tank Farm Road in Lake Charles in reference to a man sleeping in his car, parked outside of a home.

Authorities said upon arrival, deputies found Magee passed out in the driver's seat of the car.

Authorities said when deputies spoke with Magee, they detected a strong odor of alcohol from his breath. They also reportedly observed slurred speech.

Authorities said Magee was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test, but refused.

Magee was convicted of DWI third offense in 2009, according to authorities.

Judge Ron Ware set Magee's bond at $20,500.

