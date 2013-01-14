Nasty and raw - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nasty and raw

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Well, I'm hoping you're staying dry and warm. It's yet another wet, dreary and now cold day. Ben tells me we can expect scattered showers with some brief heavier downpours.   Temperatures overnight should stay above freezing in our immediate area. What about tomorrow and the rest of the week? Will this nasty, raw weather continue? Ben's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon. In the meantime, you can always access weather information HERE.

Also today, this year's flu season has health officials warning parents to be vigilant. We'll have advice on symptoms moms and dads need to watch for in their child.

Meanwhile, there may be a new way to detect other cancers thru pap smears. You can learn why researchers are so hopeful in a report found HERE.

Plus, if you have cabin fever, you might have the urge to redecorate or perhaps shop for a new home. We'll give you a look at some new smart phone and tablet apps that give you the ability to re-design your home in the new year.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and be safe in all the wet, cold weather.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

