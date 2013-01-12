Mandatory curfew about to get underway in Lake Arthur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mandatory curfew about to get underway in Lake Arthur

In about an hour the town of Lake Arthur will be under a mandatory curfew due to flooding dangers. We'll have the latest… plus Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has details about more rain on the way overnight and into tomorrow.

And as flu cases rise across the country people scramble to get a flu shot wherever they are available. Tonight, more on the outbreak that has proven deadly in some cases.

Plus, Seth Lewis is on the sports desk tonight and has more highlights and reaction from the McNeese men's and women's basketball games.

