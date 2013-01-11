Former Jennings police officer arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Jennings police officer accused of stealing evidence

Johnny Lassiter (Source: Louisiana State Police) Johnny Lassiter (Source: Louisiana State Police)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A former Jennings police officer is accused of theft and malfeasance in office.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D, earlier this month, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations assisted the Jennings Police Department with an audit of their evidence room.

Troopers said their assistance was requested in order to have an independent agency present to ensure the integrity of the process after discrepancies were found by the Jennings Police Department.

During the processing of the evidence, it was determined that items were missing, according to troopers.

"A joint criminal investigation conducted by State Police and Jennings Police Department investigators revealed that 52-year-old Johnny Lassiter had taken items from the evidence room," said Sgt. James Anderson, of Louisiana State Police, Troop D.  

Lassiter had been employed as a police officer by the Jennings Police Department until his resignation on Tuesday, authorities said.  

On Friday, troopers arrested Lassiter for theft over $1,500, malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and injuring public records.

Lassiter was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and was transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for safety reasons, troopers said.

Lassiter is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

