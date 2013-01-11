'Home Show' set this weekend in Lake Charles

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southwest Louisiana will hold its 22nd Annual Home Show Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

Admission is $5 per person.

Children 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult.

"The Home Show is a must-attend-event for current and future homeowners. Exhibitors will showcase ideas on decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, renovating and even building a house," said Buddy Kohnke of Sears Commercial Sales, 2013 Home Show Chairman. "There will be thousands of ideas for your home all under one roof."

The Home Show will feature more than 140 vendor booths displaying products, services and exclusive offers. The event will showcase the latest samples in flooring, appliances, countertops, plumbing fixtures and more. Booths will be staffed by experts who will be ready to help visitors realize the pieces needed to put together the home of their dreams.

"The Home Show is a great place to meet the local designers, craftsmen, builders and developers who can help you make your dreams become a reality," said Vicki Broussard, Home Builders Association Executive Officer.

The Home Show is a community event and will include booths from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Better Business Bureau and Habitat for Humanity. Also, LifeShare will hold a blood drive at the show.

The Home Show is an event for the entire family. It will feature a "Children's Corner" with coloring and face-painting activities. There will also be food booths at the event.

The Home Builders Association of Southwest Louisiana is a nonprofit, professional organization that represents and serves builders in Southwest Louisiana involved in residential new construction, residential remodeling, commercial construction and land development activities; and associated member businesses and professionals engaged in activities related to the building industry. The Association is a chartered member of the Louisiana Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders.

For more information on the Home Show or the Home Builders Association of SWLA, visit http://www.hbaswla.org/ or contact Vicki Broussard at 337-478-7893.

