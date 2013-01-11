SWLA Weekend Guide

Here are some highlights for the weekend and beyond:

Lake Charles:

"Tuesdays with Morrie": Jan. 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 13 and 20 at 3 p.m. at the ACTS Theatre, located at 1 Reid St. in Lake Charles. The play is based on the novel by Mitch Albom. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students. Visit www.actstheatre.org or call 337-433-ACTS for tickets and details.

Modernist Masters: Miro, Matisse and Picasso: This exhibit will hang to Feb. 23 at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, located at 204 W. Sallier St. in Lake Charles. The exhibit features 24 original pieces by Miro, Matisse, and Picasso. The museum will host an opening reception on Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gibson-Barham Gallery. For more information, call 337-439-3797.

J.T. Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights: Jan. 12 at Luna Live at 9 p.m.

Acoustic performance: Jan. 12 at Luna's Bar and Grill at 7 p.m.

Children's Museum Sasol Second Saturday Science Show: Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad Street in Lake Charles. Admission is $7.50 for adults and kids over 23 months, $6.75 for military and $5.75 for seniors. For more information, call 337-433-9420.

Queens' pageant: Jan. 12 at the Contraband Room in the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Drive. The event starts at 10 a.m. for participants 5 to 15 years old and at 6:30 p.m. for those 16 to 24 years old and up. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years old and under. For more information contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588 or visit www.swlamardigras.com.

2013 Home Show: Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The event is hosted by the Home Builders Association of Southwest Louisiana. Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult. The show will feature more than 140 vendor booths and will showcase the latest samples in flooring, appliances, countertops, plumbing fixtures and more. For more information, call 337-478-7893 or email Vickihba3@bellsouth.net.

SAGE Lecture Series: Jan. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. at Hardtner Hall, Room 103 on the McNeese State University campus. The lecture, to be given by Dr. Thomas Laehn, is titled "The Paradoxes of the Presidency: When Popular Expectations and Constitutional Limits Collide." The event is presented through the SAGE (Senior Adult Group Encounter) program under McNeese's Leisure Learning program. Admission is free. Visit www.mcneese.edu/leisure for details.

Author Lela Tizano: Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Epps Memorial Library, located at 1320 N. Simmons St. in Lake Charles. Tizano will present her newly published book, From Hard to Hallelujah. Her first novel, Unconditional Love?, was published in 2009. Light refreshments and a Q & A session will follow the talk. For more information, call 721-7090.

Buds & Blooms: Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Create a variety of flowers from different materials such as paper, ribbon and fabric. These flowers won't wilt and you can dress up packages, make wreaths and more with them. Supplies are limited. Register to participate. For more information, call 721-7116.

Heart Healthy Diet: Jan. 16 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in the Outpatient Cardiac Room on the second floor of the hospital. This event is part of a series of free cardiovascular fitness classes offered by Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

Internet-Beyond Basics: Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. This 2-hour class is an intermediate level course for adults who would like to expand their knowledge of online searching and safety. Topics include improved search techniques, browser history, RSS feeds and much more. To attend you must have basic knowledge of online searching or have attended Introduction to Internet. Register to participate. For more information, call 721-7116.

Healthy Woman: Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Country Club, located at 3350 Country Club Road in Lake Charles. This free event is hosted by Women & Children's Hospital. The topic for this event is Start the New Year off Right, featuring local fitness experts Door prizes and refreshments will be provided following the program. Attendees are encouraged to wear exercise attire. Anyone interested in attending this event or in joining Healthy Woman should go online to register at www.women-childrens.com/healthywoman or call Lisa Guerrero at 337-475-4064 to reserve a place.

Cameron:

55th Annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival: Jan. 12 beginning at 9 a.m. on Main St. in Downtown Cameron. The festival will feature parades, pageants, dances, Cajun music, exhibits and a carnival. Admission is $ for adults, and children ages 12 and under admitted free. Visit www.lafurandwildlifefestival.com or call 337-775-5649 for details.

Elton:

Business workshop: Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Coushatta Multi-Purpose Complex, located at 1974 C.C. Bel Road in Elton. The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host the seminar titled "Uniform Commercial Codes: Bringing Business to Indian Country." The workshop is presented by the Federal Reserve Banks of Minneapolis, San Francisco and Atlanta, and the U.S. Department of the Interior's Division of Indian Energy and Economic Development. The principal presenter will be Susan Woodrow of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis - Helena Montana Branch. The workshop is free, but advance registration is required at www.uccelton.eventbrite.com<http://www.uccelton.eventbrite.com/

Eunice:

The Yvette Landry Country Band, followed by La Recolte Cajun Band: Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Emcee will be Fred Charlie. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating. For more information call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389, Monday through Friday.

Many:

Keyboard workshop: Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Rebel State Historic Site, located approximately 25 miles west of Natchitoches, La. on La. Hwy. 1221 N. The workshop is offered by Mrs. Millie Woodel of Clarence, and pre-registration is required. The workshop fee is $2 per participant. Standard park admission does apply. Park admission is $4 for adults (ages 13 to 61), schools groups, children (12 and under), seniors (62 and over) and State Parks annual pass holders are admitted free.For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 318-472-6255 or visit www.LaStateParks.com.

Moss Bluff:

ACT Tips: Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road. Darren Alcock, a professor at McNeese State University, will present information about the ACT exam and tips on how to study and prepare for this college entrance test. Register to participate. For more information, call 721-7128.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.