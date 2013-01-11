SWLA Mardi Gras Queens' Pageant set Saturday

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana will hold the Queens' pageant on Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Contraband Room in the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Drive.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years old and under.

The pageant will begin at 10 a.m. for participants 5 to 15 years old and at 6:30 p.m. for those 16 to 24 years old and up.

There are eight categories based on age, and contestants must be residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis Parishes.

The queens will reign over the 2013 Mardi Gras festivities in Lake Charles and be presented at parades and events.

For more information on all Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588 or visit www.swlamardigras.com.

