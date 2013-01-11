More information released in woman's death, boyfriend accused - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

More information released in woman's death, boyfriend accused

Dwane E. Fox (Source: CPSO) Dwane E. Fox (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused in the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

The body of 48-year-old Mychele Cleaver was found Thursday.

Detectives say the man accused, 47-year-old Dwane E. Fox, of Lake Charles, is the boyfriend of the woman.

Calcasieu Parish authorities on Friday released more details in the case.

Authorities said Cleaver sustained trauma to the head. They said Fox "confirmed to beating and choking Cleaver at his home" and leaving her body in the ditch near Friesen Road, according to a news release from the department.

Fox is being held without bond in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

Sheriff's deputies received a phone call around 3:15 p.m. Thursday stating that an unidentified body had been found near Friesen and Corbina Roads.

CPSO is still in the early stages of the investigation, according to Chief Deputy Gary "Stitch" Guillory.

Guillory said the body has been sent to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office. 

The lead investigator on the case is Brent Young.

If anyone has seen anything suspicious or if they have any information, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 491-3700.

"We're looking for any tips," Guillory said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All right reserved. 

    •   
