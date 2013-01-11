Former judge enters guilty plea in theft case

A plea has been entered by former State District Court Judge Greg Lyons in a theft case.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell, Lyons pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of felony theft.

Lyons was sentenced to five years probation but was ordered to repay $192,229.91 in restitution to his victims.

Caldwell said a portion of that money, $51,500, was ordered to be reimbursed to the Louisiana Client Assistance Fund which had made payments to some of the clients scammed by Lyons.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Bernadette Tomeny and Jeff Traylor.

In the past, Lyons faced theft counts in connection with money he allegedly owed to a local casino and for more than $20,000 in unpaid gambling debts he allegedly owed to a Las Vegas casino back in 2007.

For years, Lyons struggled with a gambling addiction.

Lyons served on the 14th Judicial District Court bench for 18 years before retiring at age 50 in 2001.

