Leesville man accused of drug possession

A Leesville man is accused of drug possession following a traffic stop in the city.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Jan. 5, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bruce Leroy Stone III, 33, of Leesville, for no tail light and no license plate light.

Authorities said a deputy from VPSO arrived to assist the officer.

Authorities said Stone began acting suspiciously. A K-9 was utilized to search Stone's vehicle.

Stone reportedly admitted to having methamphetamines hidden in a broken tail light.

Stone was charged with tail lamps, possession of CDS – schedule II and drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $6,189 and he was transferred to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.