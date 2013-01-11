It's in the bag! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's in the bag!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Today, it is actually a good morning – no rain! How about that? We're getting some sun today, but don't get too excited. Ben says the clouds will begin to thicken by tonight, and by tomorrow night there will be better chances for more rain. As for Sunday, he tells me that could be a total washout and it won't end there. Sounds dismal, doesn't it? Well you can get all the details during Ben's local, live forecast at noon.

Also today, an arrest is made in the case of a woman found dead off East Friesen and Corbina Roads  in Lake Charles yesterday.

Plus, most prosthetic limbs must be frequently removed and cleaned, or replaced after they wear out. However, researchers hope to change all that for folks living with the loss of an arm or leg.

And if your vehicle has ever been caught in a hail storm, you know it can be expensive to repair it. Today we'll tell you how one Texas man may have come up with a solution. You could say "it's in the bag."

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and we hope you enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

