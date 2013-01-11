Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival continues in Cameron

The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival continues Saturday in Cameron Parish.

The event boasts parades, pageants, dances, Cajun music, food, exhibits and a carnival.

The festival takes place across from the Cameron Parish School Board grounds in downtown Cameron.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 per person and children 12 years old and under will be admitted free.

For more information, call 337-775-5649.

You can find a detailed schedule at www.lafurandwildlifefestival.com.

