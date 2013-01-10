Jindal declares emergency because of storms

By BILL FULLER and JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal declared a statewide emergency Thursday after storms rolled across Louisiana, dumping huge amounts of rain and causing flooding in some areas.

The declaration lets Louisiana use state money to help local governments deal with flooding and storm

A slow-moving storm system dumped almost a foot of rain in some areas as it moved east, causing rivers to swell and flooding streets in some urban areas.

No injuries were reported, though authorities suspect a tornado may have been the cause of damage at an industrial plant near Baton Rouge.

Forecasters warned that another round of rain was likely across the state over the weekend.

