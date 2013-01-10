Lake Arthur man accused of sexual battery of a juvenile

A Lake Arthur man is accused of sexual battery of a juvenile, according to a news release from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Commander Christopher Ivey said in early December, detectives began an investigation in reference to a complaint of sexual battery of a juvenile.

Ivey said 42-year-old Byron Landry, of Lake Arthur, is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a 4-year-old. Ivey said on Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Landry and a search warrant was obtained for his residence.

Ivey said deputies and detectives executed the search warrant and located Landry at his home. Landry was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the criminal investigations division where he was interviewed by detectives.

Landry was later booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

