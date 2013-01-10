Body found in Calcasieu

A body has been found in Calcasieu Parish, south of Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office authorities confirmed they are investigating and are on the scene.

Authorities tell KPLC that the body is of a white female.

The woman appeared to have suffered some injuries, authorities said.

The body was found in a ditch off Friesen Road near the Corbina Road intersection.

Chief Deputy Gary "Stitch" Guillory said it appears the body may have been left in that location. The body will be transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office, he said.

KPLC has a news crew on the scene and will have more on later editions.

