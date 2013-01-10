Jeff Davis officials: Water rising on the Mermentau River - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

Castex Landing, east of Jennings (Source: Chief Deputy Robert Broussard) Castex Landing, east of Jennings (Source: Chief Deputy Robert Broussard)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Jeff Davis Parish officials on Friday declared a state of emergency due to widespread flooding in the parish.

Jeff Davis Parish President Donald Woods signed off on the declaration.

On Thursday, Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods warned residents along the Mermentau River to prepare for flooding.

The National Weather Service is estimating the river to rise 8 1/2 feet this weekend near Castex Landing.

The flood stage on the Mermentau River is 4 feet, according to officials.

Officials said the National Weather Service has advised that the last time the Mermentau rose to this level was in 2004.

The Hwy 3166/Castex Landing area will have 4 1/2 feet of water over the roadway sometime this weekend, officials said.

Woods said residents along the Mermentau River should prepare for the expected flooding and to evacuate if necessary. 

Woods also advises that the Catfish Point Locks are open and draining but that flooding is still expected to be substantial in lower lying areas.

Highway 90 east of Jennings to Highway 1126 will be closed until further notice, according to officials. To get to Mermentau, officials say motorists will need to go around on Highway 1126 and then hit Highway 90. Officials are advising motorists to use caution on area roadways.

Motorists are also reminded that they should not drive around barricades.

