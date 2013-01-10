LC man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, at around 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to 1701 Sunset Drive in response to the incident.

Authorities said the victim was at a neighbor's house with an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived.

Authorities identified 58-year-old Gary Jonathon Thibodeaux as the alleged shooter. He was reportedly inside the home at 1701 Sunset Drive when officers arrived.

Thibodeaux was charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated and released, according to authorities.

Authorities said Thibodeaux has a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest for first-degree murder.

