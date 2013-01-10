Allen Parish keeping an eye on rising Calcasieu River

KPLC's Gerron Jordan is with Allen Parish officials as Calcasieu River flood waters rise there.

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say they haven't responded to residential calls of flooding, but there are rural roads that are under water.

Oberlin resident, Michael Manuel, said most residents are used to the flooded roads.

"It's just a way of life," Manuel said. "You just wait until the water goes down because it will."

We'll have more from Allen Parish on later editions.

