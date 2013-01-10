The threat of flooding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The threat of flooding

Flooding near Jennings (Source: Chief Deputy Robert Broussard) Flooding near Jennings (Source: Chief Deputy Robert Broussard)

Good morning everyone!

Wow … talk about your weather event! Rain, rain, everywhere – with impassable roads in many locations. Ben tells me these flooding rains will continue to taper off, with some partial clearing tonight. Friday should be pretty dry, but don't get complacent. Ben is telling me the rain should return on Saturday, and he says flooding will be a huge threat into next week. He's got a lot to cover in the forecast, so be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon. If you need information right now you can also find up-to-date weather HERE.

Most of the calls into our newsroom today have been about flooding, so we're out right now checking on different parts of our coverage area. We hope to show you some of the scenes we're capturing at noon. You can also access some of them HERE.

Also today, it's the start of a new year and a great time to get your fiscal health in order. Did you know you're entitled to a free credit report each year? We'll show you how to get it.

Plus, a couple worried when their cat escaped from a motor home during vacation. Well imagine their surprise when she showed up 190 miles later! 

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and if you must travel, be careful out there!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly