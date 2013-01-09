LC man accused of attempted second-degree murder

A Lake Charles man is accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Monday, at approximately 9 p.m., Calcasieu deputies were dispatched to a local hospital regarding a stabbing.

Authorities said when deputies arrived, they discovered the victim had been stabbed in the back following a physical altercation with 29-year-old Dylan P. Mire, a roommate.

The victim was transferred to a Lafayette hospital for treatment for a punctured lung and his condition is currently unknown, authorities said.

Mire was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder and resisting by flight.

Mire was also charged with two counts of battery on a police officer after he reportedly became irate and kicked deputies.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $36,500.

