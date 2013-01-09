Calcasieu, Cameron parishes to be featured on LPB

The following is a news release from the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau:

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is hosting a four-episode, two-hour marathon of Go Coast: Louisiana on Sunday, Jan. 20 beginning at 5 p.m., and ending with the premiere of the Calcasieu and Cameron parishes episode at 6:30 p.m.

It will air statewide in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport and Monroe.

Go Coast: Louisiana is a monthly half-hour television program that highlights the Louisiana Gulf Coast and the people who live, work and play in this region known as Sportsman's Paradise.

The program will follow the host and crew as they travel the highways and waterways of the coast in search of the best in local food and fun -- guided by the locals who know Louisiana best.

In this episode, host Tom Gregory swashbuckles his way through the pirates of Contraband Days Louisiana Pirate Festival, travels both the Southwest Louisiana Boudin Trail and the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road, parades though the world's largest display of Mardi Gras costumes at the Mardi Gras Museum and finds the beat of Lake Charles' nightlife.

It also includes dining at Mazen's Restaurant and MacFarlane's Celtic Pub, touring the Historic Charpentier District, fishing with Charter Captain Sammie Faulk and dancing to some toe-tapping music from Geno Delafose and the French Rockin' Boogie at Yesterday's Night Club.

As part of a Louisiana Tourism Coastal Coalition marketing effort, the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the film crew to help promote Gulf Coast tourism after the BP oil spill.

The bureau set up interviews with historians, chefs, a fishing charter captain, and a popular zydeco artist to represent the unique flavor of Southwest Louisiana. The bureau also worked with Contraband Days to showcase the festival by having the pirates walk the host off the plank and turn him into an official buccaneer.

The program's host, Tom Gregory, won an Emmy in the Best On-Camera Talent category for Performer/Narrator from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Go Coast: Louisiana also received a nomination for the Best Magazine Program. The series was produced and written by Gregory and was developed by LAE Productions.

The other featured parishes in the marathon include St. Tammany, Plaquemines and Iberia. The marathon will repeat on LPB2 on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 11 p.m.

For more information on the Go Coast: Louisiana series, visit www.gocoast.tv. For additional information, contact Kaylen Fletcher at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588 or kfletcher@visitlakecharles.org.