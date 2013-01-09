Vitter announces new address for regional office in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vitter announces new address for regional office in Lake Charles

U.S. Sen. David Vitter (Source: David Vitter) U.S. Sen. David Vitter (Source: David Vitter)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

U.S. Sen. David Vitter, R-La., on Wednesday announced that his Southwest regional office in Lake Charles has moved locations.

Vitter said the new office is located at 949 Ryan Street, Suite E in Lake Charles. The office also has a new phone number: (337) 436-0453.

"I want to make sure folks in Southwest Louisiana know where my new Lake Charles office is so we can continue assisting them with federal agencies like the Veterans Administration, Social Security Administration, getting your Medicare and Medicaid or even getting your passport," Vitter said.

Vitter's Lake Charles office is one of seven regional offices around Louisiana.

Vitter has staff available in each regional office Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to assist with problems constituents may be experiencing with a federal agency.

Vitter's staff members also hold regular satellite office hours around the state for Louisianians further outside the immediate area of one of his regional offices. His staff visits each parish at least once a year. Click here for a complete listing of Vitter's regional offices.

Vitter announced that his Acadiana regional office also moved locations. The new office is located at 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 201 in Lafayette. The new Lafayette office opened last month.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

