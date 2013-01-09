Crumb trail leads to crook - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crumb trail leads to crook

Austin Lee Westfall Presler (Source: WIS/Kershaw County Detention Center) Austin Lee Westfall Presler (Source: WIS/Kershaw County Detention Center)

Good morning!

Well "good" might not actually cut it for a description of today, but let's stay positive, okay?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Yep, it is indeed a gloomy Wednesday. Ben says what you see is what you're going to continue to get for a few days. He tells me the threat for more flash flooding continues in our forecast over the next couple of days. We may have seen a break in the heavy rains and storms this morning, but more rain will develop later this afternoon. Apparently we could see up to 6 inches of rain, and it seems the rain chances are never far away as we head into the weekend. Ben's preparing his live, local forecast for noon, but you can always check on conditions HERE.

Also today, if you're planning to quit smoking in this new year, don't give up. We'll have expert advice from former smokers themselves on the best way to quit.

Plus, you can do a lot with a smart phone, but your eyes may not be the only one looking at all that information. We'll show you how to protect your privacy from prying eyes.

It seems there are some folks just bent on taking stuff from other folks, but it seems at least one thief dropped a few crumbs to aid in his own capture! He actually left a trail of Cheetos! I kid you not, see the story for yourself HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and stay safe as you're out and about in the rain.

