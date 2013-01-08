Reports: Edwin and Trina Edwards having a baby

Multiple media outlets are reporting that former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and his wife, Trina, are expecting a baby.

The couple announced last year that they were trying to have a baby.

There's no official confirmation, but WVUE-TV in New Orleans says a friend of Edwin Edwards confirmed the pregnancy.

Edwin, who is 85-years-old, and Trina, who is 34-years-old, also recently started shooting a reality show to air on the A&E Network.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.