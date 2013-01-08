Sandbags available for residents

Residents experiencing flooding issues related to the recent rains can get sandbags at the following locations:

CALCASIEU

-- East Maintenance Facility at 5500B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles

-- West Maintenance Facility at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur

-- 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

-- 7085 Hwy 14 east, Hayes

-- 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

-- 129 3rd Street, Starks

-- 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy

-- 2205 Hwy. 388, Vinton

-- 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa

* Sand and bags are provided, but residents will need to bring a shovel.

DeQuincy:

According to DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan, residents needing sandbags or any assistance with flooding can call the DeQuincy Police Station at (337) 786-4000. Henagan said that all you have to do is call, say you need sandbags and officials will work to help you get them.

BEAUREGARD

At the parish sign shop at 1203 3rd Avenue in DeRidder. The location is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

* Sand and bags are provided, but residents will need to bring a shovel.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Officials said if residents within Jennings are concerned about flooding, they can contact their local fire department regarding sandbag requests. As for rural residents, they can contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

CAMERON PARISH

No sandbag location available at this time.

VERNON PARISH

Sandbags are available at the Parish Maintenance Department at 602 Alexandria Hwy., Leesville, for residents who may experience localized flooding. Sandbags are available at 25 bags per residence and may be picked up between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Depending on demand, bags may or may not need to be filled by the resident.

EUNICE

Sandbags are available at the Eunice City Barn at 750 Bobcat Drive on Monday, Jan. 14 until 3 p.m.

