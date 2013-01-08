Crowley woman accused of filing false stalking complaints

A Crowley woman who was believed to be the victim of stalking has been arrested as the result of the complaints she filed.

According to a news release from the Crowley Police Department, 34-year-old Trudy Miller has been booked on a felony.

Crowley Police Chief K.P. Gibson said Miller filed five complaints with authorities regarding her estranged boyfriend making threats to commit bodily harm to her via text messaging.

Gibson said charges were filed against Miller's boyfriend, however, after his repeated claims that he did not possess the cell phone alleged to have been with Miller's complaint, officers furthered their investigation.

"Things were not adding up after speaking with representatives of Miller's estranged boyfriend. Our officers furthered the investigation and discovered that Miller was in possession of the cellular phone being used to send her the threatening text messages. We also revealed that over 30 threatening text messages received on Miller's phone had in fact been sent to Miller's phone by Miller herself. The phone in question has been in the possession of Miller since the separation, though Miller originally claimed that her estranged boyfriend refused to return it," Gibson said.

Gibson said the motive behind the false complaints was custody. Gibson said Miller and her estranged boyfriend are scheduled for a custody hearing soon for their two children.

Miller has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for one count of false swearing for violation of health or safety, which is a felony, Gibson said.

"I am glad this case was worked out as an innocent person has been cleared of false accusations," Gibson said.

