McNeese Men & Women Lose to Nicholls

McNeese Men & Women Lose to Nicholls

 

The McNeese State Cowgirls are the favorites to repeat as Southland Conference champions, but they have had to deal with inconsistent play and a 1-and-1 record to start the conference season.

Tonight the Cowgirls played their home conference opener against Nicholls State.

Caitlyn Baggett gets to Cecilia Okoye and she sticks it home but McNeese down 65-51 at that point.

Trying to come back, Ashlyn Baggett with the rainbow 3 is good but the Cowgirls down by 19 points.

Moments later Caitlyn gets clobbered on the pick as Ashlyn drains another 3, that doesn't count but Ashlyn led McNeese with 17 points.

Then Jayln Johnson into the lane, that's a nice running one-hander.

She had a career-high 13 but this game is one to forget, the Cowgirls shoot just 26 percent from the floor tonight, and Nicholls gets the win 78-61.

 

 

After the ladies were gone the men tried to even things up against the Colonels.

First half, Kevin Hardy to Desharick Guidry and McNeese on the board.

Then Dontae Cannon, pretty drive, he led the Cowboys with 18 points tonight.

Later on Adrian Fields loses the handle but Craig McFerrin stays with it and gets the bucket, McNeese hanging in.

Then Leedrick Eackles gets it to Guidry again, 10 for Guidry.

The Cowboys fell way behind, made a huge comeback, but it falls just short as the Colonels hang on to win by one 64-63.

 

