Man accused in death of grandmother makes guilty plea, sentenced

The man accused in the death of his grandmother pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in 14th Judicial District Court in Lake Charles.

Carl Webb Jr. was charged in the 2009 murder of Helen Webb of Topsy, his 75-year-old grandmother.

Webb was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years to run concurrently with the 65-year sentence he is already serving on a weapons charge.

Judge Clayton Davis said allowing the plea and resolution of the case will provide badly needed closure for the family.

