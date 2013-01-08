Man accused in Carlyss death arraigned on new charge

The man facing second-degree murder charges in the 2011 death of a man in Carlyss has been arraigned on a new charge of solicitation of murder.

At Monday's arraignment in 14th Judicial District Court, authorities said 22-year-old David Caleb Fontenot tried to have a witness killed.

Fontenot is accused in the death of Stephin Bergeron.

Fontenot's trial is slated May 20.

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Killingsworth said jail officials overheard Fontenot speaking with an associate on a jail phone about having a witness killed.

Killingsworth declined to identify the associate or the witness.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.