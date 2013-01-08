CPSO vehicle crimes unit makes arrests in Moss Bluff vehicle burglaries

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle crimes unit have made three arrests in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Moss Bluff area.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, following a week-long investigation, detectives arrested a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and Tanner J. Holland, 17, of Ragley, in connection with over 30 cases of burglarized and damaged vehicles.

Authorities said between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31, the Sheriff's Office received over 30 reports of vehicles being burglarized and damaged in the Moss Bluff area, including Gracie Drive, Coffey Road, and Tay Tay Drive.

"Several victims reported over $3,000 worth of items, including electronics, wrapped Christmas gifts and wallets were stolen out of their unlocked vehicles. Numerous other victims reported damage to their vehicles including slashed tires, cracked windshields and tail lights, and vehicles being keyed," the release states.

Authorities said on Dec. 27, deputies also responded to a home on Coffey Road in reference to a vehicle theft. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly spoke with the victim who advised that when he woke up that morning, he discovered his truck, valued at over $42,000, had been stolen from his driveway.

A few hours later, authorities said deputies located and recovered the stolen truck which had been abandoned after crashing into a ditch at the intersection of Topsy Road and Bill Rosteet Road. When questioned by detectives, both juveniles and Holland confirmed all of the allegations, according to authorities.

Holland was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. All are charged with 14 counts of simple burglary; 15 counts of criminal damage to property; two counts of theft over $1,500; five counts of theft under $500; and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

The two juveniles were charged and released to their parents.

Authorities said Judge Michael Canaday set Holland's bond at $257,500.

