Shot in the head, Buck lives to fight another day!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Did a man already charged with a Lake Charles murder try to get a witness killed? Authorities say 22-year-old David Fontenot was arraigned on a new charge of solicitation of murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Fontenot is accused of killing Stephin Bergeron in a 2011 drive-by shooting in Carlyss. How did prosecutors arrive at this new charge? We'll explain at noon.

Meanwhile, Brandon Scott Lavergne wants a judge to void his guilty pleas to two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Mickey Shunick and Lisa Pate. You'll recall Lavergne entered the pleas less than two months after being arrested in the murder of Shunick – a UL student who disappeared while riding her bicycle home from downtown Lafayette.

Also today, interesting news about bread. A Texas company could have the answer to moldy bread. It's a technology that claims to allow bread to stay mold-free for 60 days! Wow… how would they do that? More on the intriguing concept at noon.

Plus, 16 million Americans suffer from rosacea – the chronic skin condition characterized by facial redness. However, a new laser procedure can eliminate redness resulting from rosacea and spider veins – in just one treatment.

And some animal lovers come to the rescue of a poor pooch in need. He was shot in the head and left for dead, but Buck lives another day!

Weather is going to be a huge story this week and Ben is busy getting together all the info on our rain and storm chances. He tells me by this evening we can expect to see more of an intensive rain event begin. Wednesday is looking as though it will be pretty rocky, so be sure to tune in to Ben's full, live, local forecast at noon.

